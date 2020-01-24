See Roxborough State Park at night like never before with its new Trail of Lights

| January 24, 2020

ROXBOROUGH, Colo. – This Friday, Roxborough State Park is set to debut its new Trail of Lights to visitors. 

This special seasonal light display will give visitors a chance to see its trail of lights, and be in the park after sunset to experience the Roxborough night sky. The trail of lights will be on the walkway from the parking lot to the visitor center and include sections around the patio and visitor center. 

The trail of lights will be operational on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights only starting Jan. 24 and going through the end of February. The park will extend its hours to 7 p.m. in January and 8 p.m. in February for these special event nights only.

All of the trails will be closed for the extended hours except Fountain Valley Trail. Visitors will be able to hike Fountain Valley Trail during the extended hours, but must be back at their vehicle by 7 p.m. in January and 8 p.m. in February. 

For more information, please call the visitor center at 303-973-3959. Please remember that all vehicles entering the park must purchase an $8 daily pass or display a valid annual pass.

