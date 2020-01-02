PW looking for individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer in Craig

| January 2, 2020

CRAIG, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for help identifying the individual suspected of illegally shooting a mule deer buck in Craig, Colo.

During the afternoon of Dec. 31, Wildlife Officer Mike Swaro responded to an injured mule deer buck in the 700 block of Barclay Street in Craig. The injured deer had an arrow sticking from his left rear hip. Swaro believed the deer was shot that day as the wound was fresh.

The deer was wounded with a black carbon arrow with two green fletchings and one black fletching. This individual could have also been using this same arrow target practicing. The arrow was in relatively new condition so there is a good chance they could have been a Christmas gift. “Whoever commits any wildlife crime has the opportunity to do the right thing and turn themselves in immediately, and we will take that into account when determining charges,” said Swaro. 

 

“We encourage anyone that may know something to let us know as soon as they can,” Swaro added. “This could be information on someone target practicing with this type of arrow in the area, or receiving them as a gift over the holidays.”

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by utilizing the Operation Game Thiefprogram by calling 1-877-265-6648 or via e-mail at . You can also contact Wildlife Officer Swaro directly at 970-942-8275. Monetary rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.  

 

