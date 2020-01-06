NATIONAL SUNFLOWER ASSOCIATION TO HOST 2020 RESEARCH FORUM IN FARGO, N

Mandan, ND – Sunflower producers looking for some expert advice on the crop should plan to attend the National Sunflower Association’s annual Research Forum this week. The forum will be held January 8-9, 2020 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, ND. The forum is an annual event designed to learn about research, promote discussion, and stimulate creative thinking.

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, Kansas State University, University of Nebraska and Texas A&M University will present their findings on sunflower studies they have conducted. Topics will cover everything from diseases, insects, irrigation, blackbirds, and more.

David Lyall will be the noon speaker at this year’s forum. Lyall is CEO and Co-Founder of Bee Innovative, an Australian AgTech company, and is the inventor of “BeeDar.’ Bee Innovative has developed a unique, drone-based technology for precision pollination that promises to increase yields and improve accuracy and efficacy of crop pollination season to season but also has a vital role to play in protecting and improving the health of our honey bee populations. Lyall will talk about putting the power of pollination back in your hands and protecting our bee populations into the future.

Registration information and the agenda for the meeting can be found on the NSA website: www.sunflowernsa.com/events.

For more information, contact John Sandbakken or Jody Kerzman.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout