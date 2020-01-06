NATIONAL SUNFLOWER ASSOCIATION TO HOST 2020 RESEARCH FORUM IN FARGO, N

| January 6, 2020

Mandan, ND – Sunflower producers looking for some expert advice on the crop should plan to attend the National Sunflower Association’s annual Research Forum this week. The forum will be held January 8-9, 2020 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, ND. The forum is an annual event designed to learn about research, promote discussion, and stimulate creative thinking.

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, Kansas State University, University of Nebraska and Texas A&M University will present their findings on sunflower studies they have conducted. Topics will cover everything from diseases, insects, irrigation, blackbirds, and more.  

David Lyall will be the noon speaker at this year’s forum. Lyall is CEO and Co-Founder of Bee Innovative, an Australian AgTech company, and is the inventor of “BeeDar.’ Bee Innovative has developed a unique, drone-based technology for precision pollination that promises to increase yields and improve accuracy and efficacy of crop pollination season to season but also has a vital role to play in protecting and improving the health of our honey bee populations. Lyall will talk about putting the power of pollination back in your hands and protecting our bee populations into the future.

Registration information and the agenda for the meeting can be found on the NSA website: www.sunflowernsa.com/events.

For more information, contact John Sandbakken or Jody Kerzman.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Agriculture & Science, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NATIONAL SUNFLOWER ASSOCIATION TO HOST 2020 RESEARCH FORUM IN FARGO, N

Sunflower producers looking for some expert advice on the crop should plan to attend the National Sunflower Association’s annual Research Forum this week. The forum will be held January 8-9, 2020 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, ND. The forum is an annual event designed to learn about research, promote discussion, and stimulate creative thinking.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will sponsor family activities at the 2020 Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coordinating the Youth Fair at the International Sportsmen’s Expo, where more than 500 companies pack three giant halls with fishing and hunting products, expert presentations, a variety of informational booths, and a new “Campfire Theater” that will offer tips and tricks for Colorado’s outdoors in a casual setting. The International Sportsmen’s Expo runs from January 9 – 12, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

  • With the Quadrantid meteor shower peaking this weekend, Jackson Lake State Park has the dark skies for a dazzling display

  • Restoring wildlife habitat in western Colorado starts with native seeds

  • Huge prizes and great fun at Stagecoach State Park during 9th Annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament

  • Wild rainbow trout population growing in the Gunnison Gorge

  • Texas man receives conviction for illegal hunting activities in Evergreen and Conifer; fined in excess of $53,000

  • Irrigation Innovation Consortium Funds New Projects for 2020

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Celebrates 30 Years of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act

  • ‘Arguably the best meteor shower of the entire year’ to reach its pinnacle this week

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: