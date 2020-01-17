Go Code Colorado To Kick Off Its Seventh Year of Competition

Go Code Colorado is a state-wide competition that challenges multidisciplinary teams to turn public data into useful business insights, analyses, and tools. Now in its 7th cycle, Go Code Colorado kicks off next month and features two tracks to compete in, (Business Application track and Business Analytics track) with $15,000 in available prize money for four winning teams.

“Go Code Colorado is the nation’s only state-wide data competition, bringing entrepreneurs from every corner of our state together to help turn public data into useful tools for businesses throughout Colorado,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the talented teams come up with in the 2020 competition!”

Apostrophe CTO and Co-Founder Kathy Keating, who was also a finalist judge in 2019, said, “Go Code Colorado inspires participants to solve problems to real issues. The missions, the social impacts these teams have is awesome. It’s incredibly inspiring to see the way they take raw public data and turn it into something meaningful to the world.”

This event is an initiative of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office’s Business Intelligence Center (BIC). BIC promotes economic growth across the state by making business-relevant data accessible and useable for informed decision-making. To date, BIC has published over 292 datasets for convenient public use.

Over the past seven years, Go Code Colorado competitions have included over 900 team participants and almost 5,000 individuals from across the state including entrepreneurs, big thinkers, analysts, marketers, coders, and developers.

The Competition will host kick-off events in Grand Junction and Denver where participants can find teammates, learn about the Challenge Statement and network with a community of people who believe in the power of public data.

Kick Off #1

Thursday, February 6th, 2020

From 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at FACTORY at Maverick Innovation Center (CMU), 730 Mesa Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Kick Off #2

Thursday, February 13th, 2020

From 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Great Divide Brewery, Bottling Hall, 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216.

For a full schedule of events for Go Code Colorado, please visit www.gocodecolorado.com.

