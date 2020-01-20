Gardner Celebrates the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

| January 20, 2020

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released the following statement recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his tremendous legacy as a civil rights icon and role model:

 “Today we celebrate the life and legacy of an incredible man who altered the course of history forever,” said Senator Gardner. “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s powerful teachings of love and tolerance in the face of fierce hate echo through time and serve as an example we should all aspire to follow. Today as we reflect on Dr. King’s inspirational life and leadership, I hope we can all strive to find the common good that unites us and dream of a more perfect Union together.”

 

