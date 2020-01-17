Gardner, Baldwin, Wicker, Peters Introduce Industries of the Future Bill

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Science, Oceans, Fisheries, and Weather, along with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) introduced S. 3191, the Industries of the Future Act of 2020. The legislation would advance U.S. global leadership in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum information science, synthetic biology, and next generation wireless networks and infrastructure.

“As technology continues to evolve, bringing new opportunities and challenges along with it, it’s critical the United States plan ahead for the Industries of the Future,” said Senator Gardner. “This bill will help America prepare for new innovations and technologies that will change the world and increase the quality of life for people everywhere. I’m proud to be part of this bipartisan legislation to help ensure we remain a global leader in technology.”

“I want Wisconsin workers and businesses to be global leaders in developing the next generation of infrastructure, technology and advanced manufacturing,” said Senator Baldwin. “We must ensure that our investments into research and development today produce economic growth and job creation in the future. Our bipartisan legislation will support strong investments that will boost new, emerging industries and drive our nation’s workforce into the future.”

“Our investments in research, development, and innovation have made the United States a global leader in science and technology,” said Senator Wicker. “This legislation would support and promote the advancement of next generation technologies that will drive Industries of the Future. I thank Senator Gardner, Senator Baldwin, and Senator Peters for their contributions to this important bill.”

“We need a more coordinated approach at the federal level to ensure America is leading the world in developing advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and preparing our workforce for these industries of the future,” said Senator Peters. “America has been at the forefront of inventing new industries. This bipartisan legislation is important to maintaining our leadership, growing our economy, and protecting our national security.”

The Industries of the Future Act of 2020 would:

Require the Trump Administration to develop a report on the research and development programs of the federal government that focus on Industries of the Future.

Require a plan for doubling the baseline investments in such industries by 2022 and a plan for increasing civilian spending on Industries of the Future to $10 billion by fiscal year 2025. The bill would also require the Administration to propose legislation to implement such spending plans.

Require a Coordination Council that would better focus existing entities and require those entities to focus on advancing Industries of the Future.

Click here to read the bill text.

The Commerce Committee has jurisdiction over the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout