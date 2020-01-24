Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice speaks at Colorado State University

| January 24, 2020

Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice will keynote Colorado State University’s Founders Day celebrations on Feb. 11. Her conversation with Greg Myre, NPR national security correspondent, will take place at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public as well as CSU faculty, staff and students, but tickets are required. Tickets are now available online at CSUtix.com.

The event is part of the Global Engagement Distinguished Speaker lecture series presented by the Office of International Programs and the Provost’s Sesquicentennial Colloquium Series, celebrating the 150th anniversary of CSU’s founding in 1870.

Ambassador Rice began her work in politics in 1993 under the Clinton administration and was appointed Ambassador to the United Nations by President Barack Obama. She was later appointed National Security Advisor by Obama, a position she held until 2017. In 2019, she published Tough Love: My Story of The Things Worth Fighting For, a memoir about her life and diplomacy work.

In the book, she writes about lessons learned while working on foreign policy during the Obama administration: “Failure, as I discovered early, is an inevitable result of policy making. We did fail; we will fail. Our aim must be to minimize the frequency and the prices of failure, while learning from our mistakes — and hopefully not the wrong lessons.”

Only clear bags will be allowed into the event. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours at CSUtix.com soon to be part of this historic event.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Education, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

See Roxborough State Park at night like never before with its new Trail of Lights

This Friday, Roxborough State Park is set to debut its new Trail of Lights to visitors. 

Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers confirm latest wolf pack sighting in NW Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are confirming they have additional evidence that a group of wolves is now residing in northwest Colorado.

  • Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice speaks at Colorado State University

  • State health department announces $1 million settlement with K.P. Kauffman Company

  • LARRY WALKER BECOMES FIRST ROCKIES PLAYER ELECTED TO HALL OF FAME

  • March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary

  • Colorado Declares Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week January 20-26

  • Field Notes of a Rookie Sportsperson

  • Nutrien announces $10 million long-term investment in CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences

  • Statement From Colorado, Ohio, and West Virginia Chief Elections Officers On Increased Information Sharing From FBI

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: