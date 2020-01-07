Enhance Your Life Outdoors at the 2020 International Sportsmen’s Expo

Try something new, discover an unknown trail, and get advice on improving your outdoor experiences.

Denver, CO (January 3, 2020) – A new adventure is down every aisle at the state’s largest annual consumer gathering for outdoor enthusiasts, the International Sportsmen’s Expo (ISE), held at the Colorado Convention Center from January 9 to 12, 2020. ISE hosts a variety of hands on learning and practical tips from renowned experts on a myriad of outdoor activities including fly fishing, fly-tying, reel fishing, camping, hiking, off-roading, animal tracking, hunting, game calling, dog training, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, foraging and more. Find your life at outdoors at the International Sportsmen’s Expo. Here are a few unique outdoor activities guests can enjoy as well as expert guides:

Shoot arrows at the Archery Experience with skill games to accommodate beginner to expert. The knowledgeable staff at No Limits Archery is on hand to pair attendees with the right equipment and lessons they need to hit the target at the skeet shoot-style launcher. Three separate archery games are open to the public.

Meet “The Bug Guy”, Robert Younghanz, who’ll show and talk about local bugs in his manmade stream. Learn to spot nature’s “tells” for yourself regarding the health of the stream and whether it’s a good fishing hole or not.

Explore the world of #VanLife and kick the tires of latest conversion-van styles and models complete with sinks, stoves, beds and plenty of storage for outdoor gear. Plus, compare models of teardrop trailers, campers, tent toppers and RV’s.

Cast the latest fly rods and watch pro-led demos at the Fly-Casting Pond, which hosts the Colorado Casting Contest on Sunday. At the nearby KASTKING Combo Pond, showgoers watch and get tips—on both fly and conventional gear—from pros Sandi and Clay Roberts. Meet bass-fishing legend Jimmy Houston and watch him and local experts compete as teams of fly and conventional casters.

The Fly-Fishing Theater presents local guides from Colorado talking about fishing local waters. At the Fly-Tying How-To Center, experts demonstrate the art and science of recreating nature. For anybody who fly fishes or wants to explore this fascinating and affective style of fishing, the Fly-Fishing Pavilion offers experts, activities, local shops.

Catch a fish (and release it) at the Youth Fair and Colorado Outdoor Pavilion, hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This area is filled with state experts on what, where and when, plus free activities for youth under 15, including catch-and-release trout pond, fly-tying, live raptors, RC-off road course, outdoor trail, plus interactive educational activities and rock-climbing wall.

Improve your shot at new LASR Shooting Game. This digital virtual shot game is free and open to the public.

Learn canine first-aid, obedience and other valuable tips for better times with your fuzzy friend. Plus, new free-style dance at the Sporting Dog Arena presented by FORD.

Get a photo with Wilder, mascot for Get Outdoors Colorado (GOCO)—part mountain goat, part yeti and all friend—who will be at ISE on Saturday (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 3 p.m.). And Wilder will stop by the sessions on camping with kids, led by Helen Olsson, author of The Down & Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids (Saturday, 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30 p.m.) or adventuring as a family (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.).

Acquire valuable outdoor survival skills (basic to advanced) from Lakewood-based husband and wife Matt and Brooke Wright, alums of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid. Learn to find fresh clean water using nature’s filter, where to find kindling in a bind and simple tracking tips to keep yourself safe on every outdoor adventure.

Find your wild at the daily talks hosted by locals Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson, who spotlight the adventures, bonding and comradery that arise on their all-female guided hunt trips. These women celebrate the process more than the prize.

Discover undiscovered trails and learn to forage for food at the Campfire Theater. This intimate theater showcases Colorado’s diversity of recreation options. Get an insider’s look at which state parks to visit, where to camp, Colorado’s hiking trails, what gear is needed, foraging, family adventures, and how to be responsible stewards while enjoying the state’s incredible outdoor resources.

The International Sportsmen’s Exposition opens to the public Thursday, January 9, 2020 and runs through Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St. Denver, CO 80202). Youth 15 and under are free; active military with ID, too. Tickets to the event are $16 and can be purchased on site or online at SportsExpos.com. $10 parking with shuttles is available from Elitch Gardens.

For more information, visit sportsexpos.com/attend/denver. Find photos, B-roll and logos at https://www.sportsexpos.com/contact/media. Please use #YourLifeOutdoors and #SportsExpos.

About International Sportsmen’s Expos:

“ISE” was founded in 1975 in Eugene, Oregon as a boat show but quickly grew to much larger and diverse events across the West. The Denver expo launched in 1977, offering Coloradans and visitors from surrounding states the largest yearly event showcasing gear, local and world-recognized outdoor experts and destinations near and far.

The International Sportsmen’s Exposition is sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, CBS4 Denver, Your Local Ford Store, The Know Outdoors, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, O’Reilly Auto Parts and 5280 Magazine.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout