DATA BREACH

| January 2, 2020

AURORA, Colo. (AP) _ Some Aurora residents may have had personal information compromised by a hacker when making water payments to the city.

Sentinel Colorado reports that residents who made payments between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14 through the Click2Gov system may be affected.

The water department said Monday that someone not associated with the city modified computer code used in Click2Gov software. The modification aimed to capture names, billing addresses and credit card numbers.

The department said it believes it eliminated the security threat and is notifying affected customers by mail.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

New Colorado marijuana rules go into effect on January 1, 202

Colo. December 31, 2019 — Marijuana rules stemming from the General Assembly’s 2019 legislative session go into effect on January 1, 2020 for all regulated marijuana businesses across Colorado, most notably allowing, for the first time, state licensing of hospitality establishments and the issuance of permits for residential delivery of medical marijuana. Final rules were adopted by the State Licensing Authority on November 5, 2019 after a summer of extensive stakeholder engagement led by the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED). 

With the Quadrantid meteor shower peaking this weekend, Jackson Lake State Park has the dark skies for a dazzling display

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) is projecting that the Quadrantid meteor shower will peak around 1 a.m. Saturday. AccuWeather predicts that most of Colorado, including the eastern plains, will have good viewing conditions for the shower. And Jackson Lake State Park offers up the dark skies to showcase it all.

  • DATA BREACH

  • Colorado National Guard aviation battalion mobilizing three units

  • FLY FISHING SHOW ATTRACTS VISITORS FROM ENTIRE AREA

  • Serial rapist sentenced to 90 years to life for Littleton attack

  • 160 years in prison for killing one, wounding another in Aurora

  • Stride into 2020 with a First Day Hike

  • Investigators arrest babysitter for allegedly sexually assaulting children

  • Nonprofit gives signs to pot businesses warning pregnant, breastfeeding women.

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: