Colorado Parks and Wildlife will sponsor family activities at the 2020 Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coordinating the Youth Fair at the International Sportsmen’s Expo, where more than 500 companies pack three giant halls with fishing and hunting products, expert presentations, a variety of informational booths, and a new “Campfire Theater” that will offer tips and tricks for Colorado’s outdoors in a casual setting. The International Sportsmen’s Expo runs from January 9 – 12, 2020 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The Youth Fair will offer free activities geared toward young sportsmen and women, including live raptor demonstrations, a catch-and-release fishing pond (with free flies for kids who fish), and mini off-road racetrack. Don’t forget, youth under 16 enter the Expo for free!

“We are excited to sponsor the Youth Fair at the International Sportsmen’s Expo . We think families will particularly enjoy our Leave No Trace Challenge Trail and kids fishing tank,” said CPW Interpretation and Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Mary McCormac. “Our goal is to provide activities that are not only fun and engaging, but also promote responsible and ethical outdoor behaviors.”

Look for CPW signs near the food court located in the northwest corner of the exhibit floor. Some of CPW’s featured exhibits at the Youth Fair include:

CPW Kids’ Leave No Trace Challenge Trail – Bring the kids! Join us for an indoor nature trail that teaches conservation and Leave No Trace principles. Take a “selfie ” in front of our beautiful state park backdrop, sponsored by the Friends of Colorado State Parks.

New this year! Test your Leave No Trace knowledge on the Challenge Trail using your smartphone with the free Agents of Discovery app. Download the app before you or staff and volunteers will be on-site to help you.

Kids fishing tank – Catch and release real fish. All rods, tackle and bait will be provided by CPW’s angler outreach program.

Boating Safety – Color and make your own t-shirt that promotes the importance of wearing life vests when boating throughout Colorado. Also, be on the lookout for our Boating Safety Program mascot, Talon the red-tailed hawk, while exploring the show.

Invasive species – Try your hand at the “Whac-A-Mussel” game and learn about invasive species in Colorado.

Hatcheries – Check out our brand-new hatchery trailer and learn how and why we stock fish in waters across the state. Test your skills and tie your own fly to take home.

CPW sales booth – Purchase CPW merchandise, Colorado Outdoors subscriptions and more.

Hunter Education – Want to pass on your hunting heritage? Learn what it takes to become a hunter education instructor.

CPW information center – Ask questions, learn about our 41 amazing state parks and see if the new transferable state parks pass is a fit for your household. Officers and staff will be on-hand to answer questions.

CPW partner booths – Learn more about trail etiquette with Stay the Trail’s mini remote control truck course and other topics with Colorado Wildlife Federation, Outdoor Buddies, and the Raptor Education Foundation, which will have live birds as part of their educational booth.

You can check out presentation dates and times at https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver/schedules.

Outdoor enthusiasts from Colorado and surrounding states attend the annual Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo. For more information about the expo visit CPW’s website at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx or https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver. A coupon for a $3 discount off adult admission to ISE is available at license agents statewide, CPW office locations and for download through CPW at https://cpw.state.co.us/Pages/ISE.aspx.

