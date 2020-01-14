Colorado Parks and Wildlife promoting boating safety, responsible water recreation at 2020 Denver Boat Show

DENVER, Colo. – The 2020 Denver Boat Show, Colorado’s largest boat show, takes place January 17 – 19 at the Colorado Convention Center and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be there promoting boating safety and responsible water recreation with educational information and fun activities.



“Safety is key to enjoying Colorado’s many fantastic water opportunities,” said Grant Brown, CPW’s Colorado boating program manager. “We at Colorado Parks and Wildlife are excited to promote boating safety, specifically the importance of wearing a life jacket, and the importance of preserving water recreation and infrastructure through the invasive species program at the Denver Boat Show.”



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an exhibitor at the show. The CPW booth will showcase boat safety and the invasive species program. Highlights include cameos by Talon the red-tailed hawk boating safety mascot, information about watercraft inspection and decontamination, an iron-on T-shirt coloring station, free giveaways, and boat safety class information.





“Preventing the introduction and spread of zebra and quagga mussels and other invasive species is critical to providing outstanding water-based recreation in Colorado,” said Elizabeth Brown, CPW invasive species program coordinator. “We are grateful for the support of boaters and the Colorado Marine Dealers Association for their continued participation in the program.”



CPW’s invasive species program has been very successful preventing infestations of invasive species ranging from zebra and quagga mussels to noxious weeds in bodies of water in Colorado. Aquatic invasive species negatively impact the aquatic ecosystem, fisheries, water-based recreation, and water supply and distribution systems for municipal, industrial and agricultural supply. The invasive species program needs the support of Colorado boaters and anglers who enjoy and benefit from clean water in Colorado. Learn more at the CPW website.

