Colorado Missing Persons Day—February 4, 202

Prayer Vigil and Ceremony on the West Steps of the Capitol
(January 31, 2020—CBI—Lakewood, CO)—Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being honored with a series of events at the state Capitol building (200 E. Colfax Avenue) beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with the Missing Person Resolution being read by Senator Jerry Sonnenberg during the Senate session on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the Senate session on Tuesday, a ceremony will take place on the west steps of the Capitol to honor more than 524 individuals currently missing for more than a year in the State of Colorado.
Order of events at the State Capitol on February 4, 2020:
· 8:00 a.m. – Family members of the missing are invited to meet in room Senate Room 352
· 9:00 a.m. – The Missing Person Resolution will be read during the Senate Session
· 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. or at the conclusion of the Senate session — A Prayer Vigil will be held on the West Steps of the Capitol building to include the reading of the names of those persons missing in Colorado and will conclude with a Bubble Release.
Colorado’s Missing Persons Day is being sponsored by the offices of Colorado State Senators Jerry Sonnenberg and Rhonda Fields.
