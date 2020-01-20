Colorado Declares Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week January 20-26

Lakewood, CO: In the Fire Service, we often speak of the 5 E’s of Community Risk Reduction. The 5 E’s are Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentives, and Emergency Response.

These 5 E’s form the foundation by which we plan, establish, and measure our CRR activities and programs. Each of them is valuable and essential to a successful program.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) declares January 20-26th, 2020 as Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week. Fire departments are encouraged to promote fire and life safety interventions.

This week, DFPC will publish daily videos teaching the public about the 5 E’s that make up Community Risk Reduction. Visit our CRR 2020 page by clicking here!

CRR is a process to identify and prioritize local risks, followed by the integrated and strategic investment of resources to reduce their occurrence and impact. In other words, it is a process to help communities find out what their risks are and develop a plan to reduce the risks viewed as high priority.

Thank you Governor Polis and our partners for your continued support!

More information about National CRR Week can be found at http://crrweek.org

