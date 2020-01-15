2020 Ag Outlook and Strategy Forum for Producers

(Burlington, Colo.) Producers know their costs of producing crops and livestock continue to be high while market prices are going down. As profits decrease or there are losses, producers may have difficulty securing operating loans or have to take money from the savings they accumulated over the past few years of good prices. What are they to do?

Colorado State University Extension will host an Agriculture Outlook and Strategy Forum in Burlington on January 22nd. Producers participating in the forum will learn about the outlook for commodity prices, production costs for each area, and various strategies for being profitable when prices are low.

Dr. Brent Young, CSU Agricultural and Business Management Economist will present current outlook information for commodities common to northeastern Colorado as well as the costs and returns for various commodities. He will also explore strategies, including developing marketing plans and utilizing crop insurance.

The program is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22nd at the Community Center at 340 S. 14th Street and will be held from 9 am to noon. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required and the fee is $15. To register online go to https://2020agoutlook.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and the registration deadline is Friday, January 17th.

For more information about the forum, please contact Brent Young at 970-522-7207 or by email at brent.young@colostate.edu.

