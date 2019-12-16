Reservoir Dredging Event
by Colorado Ag Water Alliance and Colorado Watershed Assembly
What do I need to know to dredge a reservoir? How have past dredging projects in Colorado been implemented? How can we get funding?
Presenters are as follows:
“Experiences from Dredging Projects” – Bob Orsatti, Orsatti Water Consultants, David Lighthart, Evergreen Metro District,
“Dredging and Permitting” – Matt Montgomery, Army Corps of Engineers
“Dredging Reservoirs and Water Rights Considerations” – Corey Deangelis, Department of Water Resources
“Financing Dredging Projects” – Matt Stearns, Colorado Water Conservation Board
“Is Working with Municipal Water Providers A Possible Funding Solution?”
Date And Time
Thu, January 23, 2020
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM MST
Location
Aims Community College
5401 20th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Reservoir Dredging Event
by Colorado Ag Water Alliance and Colorado Watershed Assembly What do I need to knowRead More
Cops, Kids and Christmas!
Eighty underserved children to Shop with a Cop in Arapahoe County this Saturday CENTENNIAL –Read More