Reservoir Dredging Event

| December 16, 2019

by Colorado Ag Water Alliance and Colorado Watershed Assembly

What do I need to know to dredge a reservoir? How have past dredging projects in Colorado been implemented? How can we get funding?

Presenters are as follows:

“Experiences from Dredging Projects” – Bob Orsatti, Orsatti Water Consultants, David Lighthart, Evergreen Metro District,

“Dredging and Permitting” – Matt Montgomery, Army Corps of Engineers

“Dredging Reservoirs and Water Rights Considerations” – Corey Deangelis, Department of Water Resources

“Financing Dredging Projects” – Matt Stearns, Colorado Water Conservation Board

“Is Working with Municipal Water Providers A Possible Funding Solution?”

Date And Time

Thu, January 23, 2020

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM MST

Location

Aims Community College

5401 20th Street

Greeley, CO 80634

