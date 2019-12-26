Investigators arrest babysitter for allegedly sexually assaulting children
Investigators with the Child Victim Unit (CVU) of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting children he babysat in Arapahoe County.
CVU investigators arrested Corey Medo on a warrant this morning in Aurora with the assistance of the Aurora Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Medo was booked into the Arapahoe County jail on suspicion of four felony counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (18-3-405.3). He’s being held without bond.
Investigators say Medo had his profile posted on a babysitting website for a couple of years. Several families hired him. He allegedly targeted young males between the ages of seven and 10. The ACSO is not releasing the name of the babysitting website because the site conducted a background check on Medo and, at the time, there were no criminal charges against him.
If you have any information about Corey Medo, please call the ACSO investigative tipline at 720-874-8477.
