Huge prizes and great fun at Stagecoach State Park during 9th Annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament

OAK CREEK, Colo. – With up to $30,000 dollars in cash and prizes on the line, ice anglers can make big money at Stagecoach State Park‘s 9th Annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament, Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stagecoach State Park is located near the town of Oak Creek, south of Steamboat Springs, in Routt County.

Adults and youth 16 years and older can register the morning of the event for $40, cash only, or pre-register in person at the following locations up to Jan.3:

PRE-REGISTRATION LOCATIONS:

STAGECOACH STATE PARK OFFICE

25500 RCR 14, Oak Creek, CO 80467 / (970) 736-2436



YAMPA RIVER STATE PARK HEADQUARTERS

6185 W Hwy 40, Hayden, CO 81639 / (970) 276-2061



CPW STEAMBOAT SPRINGS OFFICE

925 Weiss Dr. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 / (970) 870-2197



CPW DENVER OFFICE

6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216 / (303) 291-7227

Participants can download a registration application from the Steamboat Fishing Adventures website.

Youths under 15 can register free of charge and receive non-cash prizes. Optionally, youth may enter the paid tournament for $40.00 and be eligible for cash prizes. All youth entries under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult contestant.

New for 2020, due to a mandatory harvest at Stagecoach, anglers catching the most northern pike will be awarded a non-cash prize valued at approximately $400.00. There is no entry fee for this category but all pike must be presented at the measuring table for eligibility.

For an additional $20 buy-in, anglers can participate in the optional pike category. This pot will be awarded to the angler(s) that turns in the biggest individual pike by length.

For the rainbow trout category, cash prizes are awarded for first through tenth place based on the total combined measurement of two trout.

Anglers are reminded that all current fishing regulations will apply and will be enforced. A current fishing brochure is available at cpw.state.co.us, or at the park’s Visitor Center or at any CPW office or CPW license vendor.

For a detailed copy of tournament rules, visit the Steamboat Fishing Adventures website, or click here.

A valid state parks pass is required to enter the park. Carpooling is highly recommended due to limited parking space.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife cautions that early season ice conditions will exist. Anglers are reminded to use caution and seek ice-fishing safety information at the CPW website.

Registered snowmobiles and OHVs are permitted on the reservoir below the high-water mark only for the purpose of commuting to ice-fishing destinations. Contestants can use motorized vehicles to bring fish up to the Marina measuring table to enter fish as soon as they are caught. This will help avoid congestion at the end of the day.

Pets are welcome but must be kept on a six-foot leash at all times.

For questions and additional information, contact Steamboat Fishing Adventures at 970-819-3561, or by email at *protected email* , or Stagecoach State Park at 970-736-2436 or by email at *protected email* .