Holiday Greetings from the Board of County Commissioners
Arapahoe County administrative buildings will be closed:
- Tuesday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Day
- Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day
- Wednesday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
(Next News) You Better Look Out for Holiday Scams »
Related News
E-470 Weekend Traffic Advisory
Ramp B Full Closure, East Colfax Avenue Lane Closure December 20 – 23 Aurora, CORead More
You Better Look Out for Holiday Scams
‘Tis the season for scammers who prey on those looking for last-minute shopping deals! FBI Denver Division reminds local shoppers to beware of scams and stay vigilant of thieves who steal their money and personal information.