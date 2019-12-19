Holiday Greetings from the Board of County Commissioners

| December 19, 2019

 

 

Arapahoe County administrative buildings will be closed:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Day
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
