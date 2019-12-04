Gov. Polis Appoints New Court of Appeals Judges

DENVER — Gov. Polis today announced the appointments of David H. Yun, Sueanna P. Johnson, and Christina F. Gomez to the Colorado Court of Appeals. These vacancies are occasioned by the retirement of the Honorable Robert D. Hawthorne, Honorable Daniel M. Taubman, and Honorable John R. Webb.

Yun is a Partner at Jaudon & Avery LLP, a position he has held since 2001. His practice consists of civil appeals and professional licensing matters. Previously, he was a Partner (2000-2001) and an Associate (1993-2001) with Long and Jaudon, P.C. Yun earned his B.A. from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1989 and his J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1993.

Johnson is a Senior Assistant Attorney General at the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, a position she has held since 2017. Her practice consists of civil enforcement litigation in securities matters, appellate litigation, and general counsel work. Previously, she was an Assistant Attorney General (2004-2017); and a Law Clerk to Judge John Coughlin, Denver District Court (2003-2004). Johnson earned her B.A. from Colorado College in 1997 and her J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2003.

Gomez is a Partner at Holland & Hart LLP in Denver, a position she has held since 2012. Her practice consists of appellate litigation as well as review of quasi-judicial orders from governmental bodies. Previously, she was an Associate with Holland & Hart (2004-2011). Gomez earned her B.A. from Millsaps College in 1996 and her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2002.

Johnson’s appointment is effective February 13, 2020, Gomez’s appointment is effective February 25, 2020, and Yun’s appointment is effective February 29, 2020.

