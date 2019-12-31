FLY FISHING SHOW ATTRACTS VISITORS FROM ENTIRE AREA

| December 31, 2019

DENVER, Colo. – Visitors from throughout the western states will get a first hand view of every fly-fishing tool from factory-fresh rods and reels to boots, waders, clothing and accessories at the 2020 Denver Fly Fishing Show® this weekend (Jan. 3-5) in the Denver Mart Pavilion Building, 451 E. 58th Ave.

 More than $50,000 in national door prizes including fishing trips, tackle and accessories are up for grabs. The Grand Prize – chosen from all seven 2020 Fly Fishing Shows – is an $11,000 fly-fishing vacation to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. Additionally, there are regional show door prizes.

Premiere of the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is Fri. (1/3) at 6:30 p.m.

Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat.; and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sun. Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days and $35 for three days. Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10.

Parking at the Denver Mart is free.           

Visit www.flyfishingshow.com for a list of door prizes, demonstrations, seminars, films and classes.

 

 

