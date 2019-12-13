FAA Issues Denver Environmental Assessment

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Final Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Denver Metroplex project.

Before the FAA makes a final decision on the project, the agency will hold a 32-day public comment period. This will allow people to comment on the changes made in the Final EA compared to the Draft EA, and on any of the preliminary determinations under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project would use cutting-edge satellite navigation to move air traffic more safely and efficiently through the area. Satellite-based routes would allow for more direct and efficient routing of aircraft into and out of Denver and surrounding airports, enhancing aviation safety and efficiency, and potentially reducing flight delays.

The project also would expand the number of entry and exit points into and out of the Denver airspace, by segregating Denver arrival traffic from satellite airport traffic and creating additional departure routes, similar to creating more on- and off-ramps in the sky. The project includes two major airports, Denver International Airport and Centennial Airport, and three satellite airports – Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, Northern Colorado Regional Airport and Greeley-Weld County Airport.

Prior to issuing the Final EA, the FAA held a total of 24 public workshops in 2017 and in the spring of 2019, conducted approximately 78 briefings for community groups, airport officials, and local, state and federal officials. The agency also evaluated and responded to 518 public comments.

The public is invited to submit comments by mail, or via the web comment form available online throughout the comment period which ends on December 20.

Electronic copies of the Final EA and supporting materials, including all Section 106 materials, are available at the following locations:

Online at the Project website.

Electronic versions of the Final EA have been sent to 78 libraries in the General Study Area with a request to make the digital document available to patrons. A complete list of libraries with electronic copies of the Final EA is available online at the Project website

