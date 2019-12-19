E-470 Weekend Traffic Advisory

Ramp B Full Closure, East Colfax Avenue Lane Closure

December 20 – 23

Aurora, CO — Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, East Colfax Avenue will be reduced to one lane beneath the E-470 bridge as crews begin erecting girders for the bridge. Schedule depending, both lanes should be reopened to the travelling public by 9 a.m. Saturday, December 21. Minor delays can be expected, and as a reminder for motorists, please drive at the posted speed limits in the construction zone.

From 9 p.m. Saturday, December 21 to 9 a.m. Sunday, December 22, the southbound on-ramp from I-70 to E-470 will be closed as girders are set for the E-470 bridge expansion. Traffic will be detoured through Gun Club Road and uniformed traffic control will be in place to keep traffic moving. Expect delays when travelling through this detour.

In addition, from 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, December 23, I-70 will be reduced to one lane in both directions beneath the E-470 bridge as crews restripe the lanes. The travelling public can expect reduced speeds through this area.

Note that all activities are weather dependent.

E-470 is the 75-mph toll road running along the eastern perimeter of the Denver metropolitan area. E-470 is a user-financed roadway, receiving no local, state or federal funds for financing, construction, operations or maintenance. E-470 is a political sub-division of the state governed by the E-470 Public Highway Authority Board composed of eight local governments including Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and the municipalities of Aurora, Brighton, Commerce City, Parker and Thornton. E-470 also operates ExpressToll, the all-electronic toll collection system available on E-470, Northwest Parkway, and Colorado’s Express Lanes.

