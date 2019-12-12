Cops, Kids and Christmas!

Eighty underserved children to Shop with a Cop in Arapahoe County this Saturday

CENTENNIAL – Dozens of families in Arapahoe County who may not be able to afford gifts will have presents under their trees this Christmas. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are going to take some 80 children shopping at Wal-Mart Saturday in a program called Shop with a Cop.

The deputies will give each child a set amount of money to spend. The kids must buy one gift for a family member, one article of clothing, then can spend the rest on anything they want.

Shop with a Cop is an annual event held by Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 31 and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. This year, the organizations received grants from Wal-Mart, Boeing and FOP Lodge 31. The families were nominated by ACSO employees to participate in the program.

