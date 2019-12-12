Colorado’s Presidential Primary Field is Largely Set
|
The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first Presidential Primary in 20 years has been largely established. The deadline to file to appear on the March 3 ballot was yesterday at 5 p.m.
“Next year will be busy for Colorado voters, with three statewide elections taking place,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “We have our first Presidential Primary in two decades, but also a Colorado primary on June 30, and of course the General Election on November 3, which gives Coloradans plenty of opportunities to have their voices heard.”
The candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary, which is also Super Tuesday, include:
Candidates may still apply to appear on the ballot as a write-in candidate until December 27, which is also the last day a candidate may remove their name from Colorado’s ballot.
Voters affiliated with a major party may only cast ballots for the party with which they are affiliated, while unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either party, but must choose one.
There are a number of key dates to keep in mind in the lead-up to the primary:
This will be the fourth Presidential Primary in state history, with similar votes taking place in 1992, 1996, and 2000.
