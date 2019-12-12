Colorado’s Presidential Primary Field is Largely Set

| December 12, 2019

The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first Presidential Primary in 20 years has been largely established. The deadline to file to appear on the March 3 ballot was yesterday at 5 p.m. 

“Next year will be busy for Colorado voters, with three statewide elections taking place,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.  “We have our first Presidential Primary in two decades, but also a Colorado primary on June 30, and of course the General Election on November 3, which gives Coloradans plenty of opportunities to have their voices heard.”

The candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary, which is also Super Tuesday, include:

Democratic 

 

Michael Bennet

 

Joseph R. Biden

 

Michael R. Bloomberg

 

Cory Booker

 

Pete Buttigieg

 

Julián Castro

 

John K. Delaney

 

Tulsi Gabbard

 

Amy Klobuchar

 

Rita Krichevsky

 

Deval Patrick

 

Bernie Sanders

 

Tom Steyer

 

Elizabeth Warren

 

Robby Wells

 

Marianne Williamson

 

Andrew Yang

 

 Republican 

 

Robert Andini

 

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

 

Zoltan G. Istvan

 

Matthew John Matern

 

Donald J. Trump 

 

Joe Walsh

 

Bill Weld

 

Candidates may still apply to appear on the ballot as a write-in candidate until December 27, which is also the last day a candidate may remove their name from Colorado’s ballot.

Voters affiliated with a major party may only cast ballots for the party with which they are affiliated, while unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either party, but must choose one.

There are a number of key dates to keep in mind in the lead-up to the primary:    

  • January 3: Secretary of State certifies the names and party affiliations of candidates on the Presidential Primary Ballot.
  • January 18: Deadline for Primary Ballots to be sent to military and overseas voters.
  • February 3: Last day for voters who are affiliated with a party to change or withdraw their affiliation in order to vote in a different party’s Presidential Primary. Also, last day for unaffiliated voters to select a party preference in order to be sent that party’s ballot.
  • February 10: First day Primary Ballots can be mailed to voters.
  • February 24-March 3: Voter Services and Polling Centers must be open for Primary Election.
  • March 3: Colorado Presidential Primary.

This will be the fourth Presidential Primary in state history, with similar votes taking place in 1992, 1996, and 2000.  

 

