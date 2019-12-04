Colorado’s Governor, Adjutant General to preside over Colorado State Capitol holiday tree lighting

| December 4, 2019

By By Colorado National Guard Public Affairs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh will preside over the State of Colorado Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony  at the north foyer of the State Capitol, Denver, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.

The State of Colorado’s Holiday tree tradition follows very closely with those ceremonies celebrated in all 50 states.  The 2019 Colorado tree is decorated in the states colors – red, white, blue and gold – which honors all those who serve under the Colorado state flag.

The Governor’s Office and Capitol Complex Grounds Employees decorate the tree.The tree is a sub-alpine fir.  The Colorado State Forest Service, Fort Collins, Colorado, harvested it at 8,500 feet in northern Larimer County on State Trust Land as part of wildfire mitigation efforts.  A Colorado National Guard color guard and 101st Army Band will also participate in the ceremony. The ceremony is open to the public. The State Capitol is at 200 East Colfax, Denver, CO 80203.

CONTACT: Staff Sergeant Joseph VonNida, 720-250-1058,

 

Colorado's Governor, Adjutant General to preside over Colorado State Capitol holiday tree lighting

