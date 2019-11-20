Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive Embarks on ‘Great Race Across the Southwest’

| November 20, 2019

WHAT: Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is making a brief whistle-stop in Strasburg, providing rail fans an opportunity to interact with this rolling piece of history during its tour across the Southwest.

WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Nov. 24, 2019, 10:15 a.m. MT at the Monroe St. crossing

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Ogden, Utah. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific. Following more than two and a half years of restoration, No. 4014 recently completed a tour of the upper Midwest and a trip to Ogden in May for Union Pacific’s 150thanniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Local News, Today In History No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive Embarks on ‘Great Race Across the Southwest’

WHAT: Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is making a brief whistle-stopRead More

Bennet Announces New Legislation to Expand Opportunities for Student Apprenticeship Programs

Bennet Announces New Legislation to Expand Opportunities for Student Apprenticeship Programs  Student Apprenticeship Act WillRead More

  • October Safe2Tell report shows continued increase in tips

  • NIH grants over $3 million to CSU researchers for studies on children with Down syndrome

  • Franktown man attacked by deer that was suspected to be hand-raised by people

  • Rain may be on the horizon in the West as a pattern change raises hope for wet weather

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 14 – 15 in Wray

  • Small, wearable air pollution sensors will let workers know what they’re breathing

  • Bennet Announces $18 Million Infrastructure Grant for El Paso Military Installations

  • Governor Polis to Break Ground for Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Nov. 11

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: