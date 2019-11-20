Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive Embarks on ‘Great Race Across the Southwest’

WHAT: Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is making a brief whistle-stop in Strasburg, providing rail fans an opportunity to interact with this rolling piece of history during its tour across the Southwest.

WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Nov. 24, 2019, 10:15 a.m. MT at the Monroe St. crossing

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT: Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Ogden, Utah. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy and the only one still owned by Union Pacific. Following more than two and a half years of restoration, No. 4014 recently completed a tour of the upper Midwest and a trip to Ogden in May for Union Pacific’s 150thanniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.

A comprehensive route map and tour schedule, including No. 4014’s GPS location tracking information is available at upsteam.com. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

