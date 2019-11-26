Thanksgiving Fire Safety

Lakewood, CO – For most, the kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. So keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home.

“As your families gather to celebrate this holiday, keep everyone safe,” Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) Director, Mike Morgan says. “Start by making sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.” As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, remember, by following a few simple safety tips you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safer from fire. ”DFPC recognizes that Thanksgiving is a time of food, fun, and fellowship with loved ones,” said Director Morgan. “As you sit down with family and friends this Thanksgiving,we want you to be safe.”

Visit the NFPA website to learn more about what you can do to protect your loved ones during the holidays.

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

