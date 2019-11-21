Sunflower Production Answers

Colorado State University Extension is announcing two sunflower production meetings. Monday November 25, beginning at 3 pm will be the first meeting. Location is the Cobblestone Inn at Eads, Co.

The second meeting will be held on Monday December 9th with the location being the Minnich Building in Springfield, Co., this meeting will begin with a noon lunch. This site will feature Kevin Larson, Colorado State University Plainsman Research Center Agronomist discussing local sunflower agronomic practices and results.

Topics covered will include new sunflower production research results that have been generated on farms in Eastern Colorado. Topics will focus on oil type sunflower and include current research results regarding variety selection, fertility management, insect management, marketing strategies and others. The meetings are open to the public without cost and are sponsored by Colorado State University Extension, the Colorado Sunflower Administrative Committee, and Colorado Mills.

