Strasburg to host 1A football playoff first-round game Saturday

| November 4, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg Indians concluded its football regular season undefeated in nine contests and are the No. 1 seed for this year’s 1A state bracket. The red-and-black will host a first-round game against Manual at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Winter Field.

Manual comes into the playoffs the No. 16 seed with an overall record of 4-5 but is the Colorado Conference champion.

With a win, the red-and-black would advance to the quarterfinals against the winner between No. 8 Highland and ninth-seeded Hotchkiss.

The 1A football bracket is below:

