State government offices in Denver area will open late tomorrow

DENVER — State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will open to the public at 10 a.m. due to extreme weather conditions. There will be a two-hour delay in scheduled start times for state employees to arrive to work safely.

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and “essential personnel” will maintain regular schedules.

The Colorado Judicial Branch posts its own information regarding closures and delays related to Colorado’s courthouses and probation offices. Visit www.courts.state.co.us for current information related to courts and probation. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules at www.leg.colorado.gov.

The state will monitor weather conditions throughout the evening into tomorrow to evaluate a potential closure.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout