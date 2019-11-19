Senate Passes Gardner, Bennet Resolution Commemorating CO Farm Bureau’s 100th Anniversary

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed a resolution authored by Colorado Senators Cory Gardner (R) and Michael Bennet (D) recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Colorado FarmBureau Federation and celebrating the long history of the Farm Bureau representing the farmers and ranchers of Colorado.

“Growing up on the Eastern Plains and working in my family’s farm implement dealership gave me a deep appreciation for agriculture and the organizations that work every day to help the industry thrive,” said Senator Gardner. “Since coming to Washington, I’ve been proud to work closely with the Farm Bureau to support Colorado’s agriculture industry and our farmingcommunities, and I’ve been fortunate to have the Farm Bureau join me every year on my annual Colorado Farm Tour. I’m proud to see the Senate recognize the Colorado Farm Bureau’s rich history today – Congratulations on 100 years of being a strong voice for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities in the Centennial State.”

“The Colorado Farm Bureau has spent a century working diligently to advance our state’s rich farming and ranching tradition,” said Senator Bennet. “Today’s passage of our resolution commemorating the Colorado Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary honors their valuable work and contributions to our state. I congratulate the Colorado Farm Bureau as they reach this milestone and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish for the agriculture community and rural Colorado in the next 100 years.”

“The members of Colorado Farm Bureau are happy to have the organization’s 100th anniversary be recognized by Senator Gardner and Senator Bennet,” said Don Shawcroft, President of the Colorado Farm Bureau. “Recognition on the floor of the United States Senate is a fitting tribute to the contributions of the state’s largest agriculture organization and its 100 years of work on behalf of the industry and Colorado’s Rural Way of Life.”

The resolution reads:

Whereas, on March 22, 1919, a group of 10 local counties and farmers met to form what was termed a ‘‘Farm Bureau’’, with the goal of ‘‘making the business of farming more profitable and the community a better place to live’’;

Whereas W.G. Jamison, the first president of the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation, helped to lead a grassroots organization of farmers that represent all agricultural producers across the State of Colorado;

Whereas the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation, with a State farm bureau, 45 county farm bureaus, and 23,000 member families, is 1 of the largest farmer-led organizations in the State of Colorado;

Whereas the mission of the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation is ‘‘to promote and protect the future of agriculture and rural values’’;

Whereas the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation fulfills that mission—

(1) by representing farm and ranch families united for the purpose of formulating action to support rural communities;

(2) by improving agricultural production, economic opportunity, leadership development, and public policy; and

(3) by promoting the well-being of the people of the State of Colorado;

Whereas the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation has represented the interests of farmers with respect to the consideration and enactment of all major legislation impacting farmers since the founding of the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation; and

Whereas the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation plays a vital role in promoting the well-being of the people of Colorado—

(1) by analyzing the problems faced by farm and ranch families; and

(2) by formulating action to achieve the goals of farm and ranch families: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation;

(2) recognizes the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation for 100 years of promoting farm and ranch interests for the benefit of the people of the State of Colorado; and

(3) applauds the Colorado Farm Bureau Federation for its past, present, and future efforts to advocate for farm interests that are critical to the State of Colorado.

