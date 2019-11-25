Private Pesticide Recertification Meetings

| November 25, 2019
Colorado State University Extension is hosting Private Pesticide Recertification sessions at various locations in Northeast Colorado.  Anyone who purchases restricted-use pesticides must have a Private Pesticide Applicator license which is issued by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.  Private Applicator license study guides and exams can be obtained either from the Colorado Department of Agriculture or some Extension offices.  This test is also available on-line. Once a license is received, it is active for 3 years before renewal is needed.  Renewal can be achieved by either retaking the exam or attending a recertification meeting.  These recertification meetings offer credits which can be substituted for retaking the exam.  Licenses that expire prior to obtaining recertification credits will require re-taking the private pesticide exam.

 

Locations and times are as follows:

     Jan. 14, 2020  Tuesday – 1:00 p.m., CSU Extension Office, 315 Cedar, Julesburg

     Jan. 15, 2020  Wednesday – 1:00 p.m., CSU Extension office, 817 15th St., Burlington

     Jan. 16, 2020  Thursday –– 8:30 a.m., CSU Extension office, 181 Birch, Akron

Registration is required and the cost is $50/person.   Registration on-line can be accomplished at https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the Colorado State University Extension office in Burlington at 719-346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration at these locations is required.

