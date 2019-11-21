OHV Grants Available for up to 100% of Project Costs

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Trails Program encourages local, county, and state governments, federal agencies, special recreation districts, and non-profit organizations to apply for available Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grant funding before the application period ends on December 2.

CPW’s OHV Program works to improve and enhance motorized recreation opportunities in Colorado while also promoting the safe and responsible use of OHVs in the state. The grant program combines OHV registration and permit fees with federal Recreation Trails Funds (RTP) to fund the annual OHV trail grant process.

OHV Grants are available for projects related to the recreational use of Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) on lands open to the public. Last year, $4,456,258 was awarded from the OHV grant program to fund 57 projects.

“Since the OHV Program started in 1991, more than $62 million dollars from OHV registration fees have been allocated towards ‘on the ground’ improvements for motorized recreation. This is literally OHV fees going right back into trails,” said CPW State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs.

Organizations or agencies with management responsibilities over public lands may apply for Good Management Trail Crew Grants or Programmatic (competitive) Project Grants through the December 2 deadline. Federal, state, local government agencies and non-profit OHV project sponsors are eligible to apply for grants of up to 100% of the project cost.

To be eligible for a Good Management Trail Crew Grant, applicants must demonstrate a three-year track record of fulfilling the fiscal and field objectives presented in their annual OHV grant proposals and achieve all aspects of a Good Management Program. Good Management crews must take a holistic management approach that preserves riding opportunities while protecting sensitive resources within the areas they service. These trail crews must also use “best practices” to maintain and restore OHV riding areas.

OHV programmatic or competitive project grants address the full spectrum of OHV recreation support needs in Colorado. Eligible grant-funded activities may include but are not limited to construction, reconstruction or maintenance of OHV routes or multi-use trails that allow for motorized use ; OHV trail corridor revegetation and erosion control ; OHV Education and safety programs; or salary, compensation and benefits for crew members or project employees.

CPW’s trail grant application review and ranking process follows a four-tiered review and approval protocol. This process invites public review and comment at each of the four separate stages; upon submission, before the OHV Grant Review and Ranking Subcommittee, before the State Recreational Trails Committee, and before the Commission.

For more information about Colorado Parks and Wildlife OHV grants, to download an application, or to review the full OHV grant application process, visit cpw.state.co.us.

