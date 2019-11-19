October Safe2Tell report shows continued increase in tips

Nov. 13, 2019 (DENVER, Colo.) — Safe2Tell released its monthly report for October today.

In October, the program received 2,622 tips, a 15% increase in monthly tip volume compared to the same time last year.

“By reporting any information that could be a threat to themselves or others, our Colorado students and families are helping keep our schools safe,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Safe2Tell aims to encourage students to speak up, and to know their tips are taken seriously.”

To date for the 2019-2020 school year, Safe2Tell has received 6,790 actionable tips, a 36% increase over the 2018-2019 school year. Suicide threats (417), bullying (208), and drugs (182) continued to be the top categories of tips reported to the program.

In October, 250 duplicate tips were reported. Those tips were reports regarding a concern or event that had already been reported. This school year, 614 duplicate tips have been reported.

False tips remain at approximately 2.5% of all tips submitted. False tips are those that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure, or bully another person.

“Students and parents regularly ask us what they can and cannot report to Safe2Tell and they are often surprised with our response: they should report anything that is a safety concern to themselves, to their peers or to their community,” said Essi Ellis, director of Safe2Tell.

In October, anonymous tips from students and other individuals successfully helped prevent incidents of self-harm and illegal activity. For example:

· A tip was received about unsafe driving. Police investigated and a citation was issued.

· A tip was received about abuse of a minor. Law enforcement conducted a welfare check and the Department of Human Services was notified.

Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own, and others’, safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement, school officials, and other appropriate responding parties according to state law.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.