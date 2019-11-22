Health and Safety Advisory issued today from the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

| November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of microbial contamination on retail marijuana and medical marijuana produced by several business. CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana

is found to have levels of total yeast and mold above the acceptable limits established in MED Rule M 712 and R 712.

Due to a technical error that was the result of a software update, several Harvest

Batches or packages of finished marijuana displayed an incorrect testing status in the Inventory Tracking System (Metrc®). The technical error was found to have occurred between October 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019. This error has been corrected and all impacted licensees have been notified.The affected marijuana that was transferred to a store and sold prior to the correction of the error is included in this advisory.

Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of. Consumers who experience adverse health effects or an illness from consuming the product should see a doctor immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana, as well as the harvest number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their medical marijuana or retail marijuana for the following license numbers, harvest batch numbers, and other provided product information:

Medical Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.

Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Blue Dream

Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19
Sold From: 402-00390, AJC Industries LLC dba TweedLeaf Produced by: 403-01850

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Blue Dream
Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19
Sold From: 402-01201 MMJ 95 LLC dba TweedLeaf

Produced by: 403-01850

Product Type: Buds/Trim

Item Name: 9LB Hammer
Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4
Sold From: 402-01064, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics

Produced by: 403-01657

Produced by: 403-01657

Produced by: 403-01467

Retail Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.

Produced by: 403R-00314

Produced by: 403R-01092

Produced by: 403R-00373, 403R-00182

Produced by: 403R-00373, 403R-00182

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: 9LB Hammer
Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4
Sold From: 402-00867, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics

 

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Super Lemon Haze
Harvest Number: Super Lemon Haze 10/8/19
Sold From: 402-01066 Troy Enterprises LLC dba Elevations

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Ghost Cake Killah
Harvest Number: GCK.F8.100719
Sold From: 402R-00600, Smoked Colorado INC dba Mighty Tree

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Grape Ape
Harvest Number: Grape Ape – 10.17.2019.
Sold From: 402R-00477, Natural Alternatives For Health LLC

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Snowball
Harvest Number: SB-F2-101619

Sold From: 402R-00138, Colorado Product Services LLC dba Doctors Garden

Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Snowball
Harvest Number: SB-F2-101619
Sold From: 402R-00038, Cannabis King LLC dba Green Dragon Colorado

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Health & Food Recalls No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Health and Safety Advisory issued today from the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

November 22, 2019 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”), in conjunction with the ColoradoRead More

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission adopts resolutions supporting Governor Polis’s Executive Order Conserving Colorado’s Big Game Winter Ranges and Migration Corridors and AFWA Blue Ribbon Panel Recommendations

WRAY, Colo. – At its November 15 meeting in Wray, the Colorado Parks and WildlifeRead More

  • OHV Grants Available for up to 100% of Project Costs

  • Sunflower Production Answers

  • Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive Embarks on ‘Great Race Across the Southwest’

  • Bennet Announces New Legislation to Expand Opportunities for Student Apprenticeship Programs

  • October Safe2Tell report shows continued increase in tips

  • NIH grants over $3 million to CSU researchers for studies on children with Down syndrome

  • Franktown man attacked by deer that was suspected to be hand-raised by people

  • Rain may be on the horizon in the West as a pattern change raises hope for wet weather

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: