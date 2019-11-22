Health and Safety Advisory issued today from the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of. Consumers who experience adverse health effects or an illness from consuming the product should see a doctor immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana, as well as the harvest number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their medical marijuana or retail marijuana for the following license numbers, harvest batch numbers, and other provided product information: