Health and Safety Advisory issued today from the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.
November 22, 2019 – The Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), is issuing a health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of microbial contamination on retail marijuana and medical marijuana produced by several business. CDPHE and DOR deem it a threat to public health and safety when marijuana
is found to have levels of total yeast and mold above the acceptable limits established in MED Rule M 712 and R 712.
Due to a technical error that was the result of a software update, several Harvest
Batches or packages of finished marijuana displayed an incorrect testing status in the Inventory Tracking System (Metrc®). The technical error was found to have occurred between October 21, 2019 and November 13, 2019. This error has been corrected and all impacted licensees have been notified.The affected marijuana that was transferred to a store and sold prior to the correction of the error is included in this advisory.
Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the store from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of. Consumers who experience adverse health effects or an illness from consuming the product should see a doctor immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that, at a minimum, indicates the license number of the marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana, as well as the harvest number assigned to the marijuana. Consumers should check the label of their medical marijuana or retail marijuana for the following license numbers, harvest batch numbers, and other provided product information:
Medical Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.
Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Blue Dream
Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Blue Dream
Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19
Sold From: 402-01201 MMJ 95 LLC dba TweedLeaf
Produced by: 403-01850
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: 9LB Hammer
Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4
Sold From: 402-01064, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics
Produced by: 403-01657
Produced by: 403-01467
Retail Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.
Produced by: 403R-00314
Produced by: 403R-01092
Produced by: 403R-00373, 403R-00182
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: 9LB Hammer
Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4
Sold From: 402-00867, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Ghost Cake Killah
Harvest Number: GCK.F8.100719
Sold From: 402R-00600, Smoked Colorado INC dba Mighty Tree
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Grape Ape
Harvest Number: Grape Ape – 10.17.2019.
Sold From: 402R-00477, Natural Alternatives For Health LLC
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Sold From: 402R-00138, Colorado Product Services LLC dba Doctors Garden
Product Type: Buds/Trim
Item Name: Snowball
Harvest Number: SB-F2-101619
Sold From: 402R-00038, Cannabis King LLC dba Green Dragon Colorado
