Groundbreaking Scheduled for MCC’s Poplar Hall Agriculture Center for Innovation

| November 3, 2019

Fort Morgan, CO — Morgan Community College (MCC) invites the public to the Fort Morgan campus, located at 920 Barlow Road, for the groundbreaking of Poplar Hall Agriculture Center for Innovation on November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.  The Agriculture Center for Innovation at Poplar Hall will provide needed space for MCC agriculture programs, including Agriculture and Business Management (ABM), Precision Agriculture, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The new facility will also provide space to grow the college’s agriculture offerings, including the Industrial Controls Technician Certificate program under development. The 4,905 square foot facility will feature a classroom, computer laboratory, shop, and office space.

Light refreshments will be served in Cedar Hall following the ceremony.

For more information about MCC’s programs, visit www.morgancc.edu or call (970) 542-3100.

To receive additional information about how to support MCC’s campus development, contact Kari Linker, MCC’s Director of Development and Foundation Director at Kari.Linker@MorganCC.edu or (970) 542-3113.

