Governor Polis to Break Ground for Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Nov. 11

| November 8, 2019

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund, along with Colorado Gold Star Families will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Lincoln Park at 3:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be led by Gov. Polis and Larry A. Mizel, chairman and CEO of the MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation, which is underwriting the construction of the memorial. Following the groundbreaking, Gov. Polis and others will read the names of fallen soldiers during the annual Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial remembrance ceremony. 

“This memorial will serve as one of the most moving monuments in Lincoln Park, an enduring symbol of the sacrifice and service of so many Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis. 

“It is a privilege to help honor those who have fought to protect our freedoms and values by creating a space to reflect, remember and pay tribute,” said Larry A. Mizel.

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial will serve as a place of reflection, honor, tribute and communal gathering for family members, friends and fellow Colorado citizens of the fallen. It is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend 2020.

Active military, veterans and elected officials also will be in attendance. Liberty Middle School’s 8th grade choir, The Liberty Belles, will perform the National Anthem.

