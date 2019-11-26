Governor Polis Gets into Holiday Spirit, Unveils the Governor’s Residence Decorations

DENVER — Jared Polis kicked off his first holiday season as Governor by unveiling the Boettcher residence holiday decor. The Governor leaned on Coloradans’ spirit of collaboration and desire to preserve and protect our environment by focusing on reusing, upcycling and calling on the public for donations to help decorate the mansion.

The decorations were a true team effort of Cabinet members, staff, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund (GRPF), and volunteers who all contributed their time and dedication out of pride to display the residence to their fellow Coloradans.

“We’re excited to celebrate the holidays at the Governor’s mansion and to share the spirit of the season with all Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is a great opportunity to deck the halls with repurposed decorations the mansion has collected through the years. This has really been a team effort and we are excited to partner with the GRPF. I hope everyone gets a chance to visit and see the decorations for themselves.”

This year’s theme, Colorado Through the Seasons, focused on highlighting the majestic beauty the state has to offer throughout the year. Each room on the main floor of the residence is full of colors and items that highlight Colorado’s true beauty during the seasons—from pops of pink in the Spring room to volunteer-made dried orange garland and cinnamon sticks in the Fall room—the theme resonates throughout the mansion. The two largest rooms, the Drawing Room and Palm Room represent the winter season. The Drawing Room, a winter wonderland of blues and silvers, filled with menorahs to celebrate Hanukkah, and in the Palm Room, a towering tree in beaming with red cranberry accents.

Free holiday tours, hosted by the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, offered Thursday, December 6th, through Sunday, December 9th, from 10 AM to 2 PM and again from Thursday, December 13th, through Sunday, December 16th, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

To view photos of the Boettcher residence holiday decorations please click here.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout