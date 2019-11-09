Gardner Announces $43 Million in Major Infrastructure Grants for Colorado

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, todayannounced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will award $43.35 million in Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant funding for two Colorado projects, including a $25 million grant for the City of Aurora to realign Picadilly Road and construct a new bridge over I-70, and an $18.35 million grant for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) for highway improvements aimed at helping connect El Paso County regional military installations.

“These BUILD grants will go a long way to help ease congestion and improve access for Colorado’s military installations and safety for the Picadilly Road interchange,” said Senator Gardner. “A few weeks ago, I met with local officials in Fountain to discuss Fort Carson Gate 19 access and the need for improvements, and I’m glad the Department of Transportation recognizes this critical infrastructure priority for the state of Colorado. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Administration to help address infrastructure needs across our state.”

The four components of CDOT’s project to help connect El Paso County regional military installations include improvements to turn lanes and additional westbound lanes on a nine-mile section of State Highway 94, widening 1.5 miles of South Academy Boulevard, improvements on I-25, including replacing two bridges and adding median barriers, and realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road.

More information on the $18 million BUILD grant for highway improvements that will help connect El Paso County regional military installations can be found here. More information on the $25 million BUILD grant for the Picadilly Road interchange can be found here.

