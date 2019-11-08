CPW Honors Veterans, Active-Duty Military With Free State Park Entry on Nov. 11

DENVER — On Nov. 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans and active-duty military members free admission to any of Colorado’s 41 state parks.

“It’s our small but sincere gesture of appreciation for those who have selflessly protected our country,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow. “We want to recognize our brave military members for safeguarding our way of life.”

“To make Veterans Day extra special, we are providing the opportunity for those who have served, or who currently serve, in our armed forces to enjoy our parks free of charge with friends and family.”

The park entrance fee is waived for any individuals sharing vehicles with qualified service members. Military members or veterans must present proof of military service at the park gate to receive free entry. All other park fees, such as camping or fishing fees, still apply.

Military identification methods include:

Military ID card

Applicable DD Form

Veterans Affairs health identification card

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it

Hiking, biking, picnicking and wildlife viewing are just some of the activities enjoyed in Colorado’s state parks in November. Use our park finder to locate a park near you and plan your Veterans Day visit.

To learn more about other military benefits offered by CPW year-round, visit cpw.state.co.us.

