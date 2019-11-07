County Admin Building to close at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Due to a break in the fire line that requires us to shut off water lines, we will have to shut down the Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince Street in Littleton, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7. We will begin repairs immediately with the goal of reopening tomorrow morning, but we will provide updates as they become available.
