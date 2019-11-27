Colorado State Patrol to have troopers every 20 miles on I-70

INTERSTATE 70 – On the busiest travel day of the year, the Colorado State Patrol will have troopers strategically positioned on I-70 with a singular goal in mind: prevent tragedies before they happen.

On Wednesday, November 27 between 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM members of CSP Troops 4A and 4C will be placed no more than 20 miles apart beginning at the Eisenhower Tunnel (mile marker 215) and going all the way to the Utah border (mile marker 0). Members of the Utah Highway Patrol will also be present on the other side of the border, lest any driver feels they’re “safe” to break the law there. The initiative is designed to not only have troopers nearby should they be needed, but be very visible as a reminder that safety is every driver’s responsibility.

“With up to two-and-a-half times the normal traffic volume expected, it is imperative every driver makes it their personal goal to arrive to their destination safely” says Major David Aldridge, Commander of CSP District 4. “Our goal with this operation is not to have people get in trouble; it’s to avoid trouble from happening in the first place.”

Pictures and messages will be posted on the local troops Twitter accounts at @CSP_Eagle and @CSP_Fruita during the event, using the hashtags #WeSeeYou and #Every20on70. Media is invited to contact the respective troop captains using the above contact information.

