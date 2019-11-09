Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet November 14 – 15 in Wray

DENVER, Colo. – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss an annual review of “General Provisions” regulations (adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index), annual review of “Fishing” regulations, annual review of “Furbearers and Small Game” (turkey hunting season dates and license numbers), as well as regulations pertaining to “Wildlife Properties,” “Damage Caused by Wildlife,” and “Passes, Permits and Registrations” at its November meeting.

The Commission will also discuss the Department of Interior Wildlife Officials Exchange Program, Colorado Wildlife Council Campaign Report, Strategic Plan Progress Report and Future Generations Act Report, Commission Resolution Supporting the Executive Order for Conserving Colorado’s Big Game Habitat and Winter Range, Recovering America’s Wildlife Act Update and Commission Resolution Supporting House Bill, Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program, and the acquisition of the Crazy French Ranch as fee title acquisition.

The Commission will also discuss multiple Citizen Petitions for Rulemaking to:

make Game Management Unit 83 limited for elk hunting during the second and third regular rifle seasons

create a reduced price senior small game and fishing combination license

allow the use of stone broadheads/projectiles for archery hunting

allow the use of an atlatl for big game hunting during archery and other big game seasons

allow the sale of all returned big game licenses at all licensing vendors and online, even after the season has started.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 5 p.m. on November 14 at Elks Lodge #2409, 36355 US-385, in Wray. The meeting will resume at 8:30 a.m. at the same location on November 15 and adjourn at 3:15 p.m.

Additional agenda items include:

Department of Agriculture Update

Department of Natural Resources Update

Financial Update

GOCO Update

Annual Capital Program Update

Pathways Workshop Update

A complete agenda for this meeting can be found on the CPW website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

If needed, a final 2019 commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 11 – 12 in Frisco.

