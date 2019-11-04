Bennett football & volleyball travel to Greeley area for playoffs this weekend

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Bennett Lady Tigers qualified for the 36-team postseason bracket in 3A volleyball and will travel for a three-team regional round-robin tournament at University in Greeley on Friday, Nov. 8. The host school University will take on Jefferson Academy at 4 p.m. with Bennett slated to take on Jefferson Academy following about a half-hour later. The last game of the evening, tentatively around 7 p.m., will pit University against Bennett. The winner of the regional tournament advances to the 12-team state tournament Nov. 14-16 at the Denver Coliseum.

The Bennett Tigers football team also qualified for the 2A football playoffs and the 11the-seeded orange-and-black will travel to Platte Valley in Kersey for a 1 p.m. kickoff, Saturday, Nov. 9. Bennett enters the game 6-3 overall and second place from the Flatirons Conference while the sixth-seeded Broncos concluded the regular season 7-2.

If Bennett wins it would advance to the following weekend’s quarterfinals against either third-seeded Resurrection Christian or No. 14 La Junta.