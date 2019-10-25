U.S. Census Kicks Off National Recruitment Campaign
Friday, October 18, 2019 — The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census and is hosting multiple recruiting and hiring events for Colorado jobs next week. The events will feature information on what jobs are currently available and the requirements and duties of each job.
The Census Bureau is looking for 500,000 census takers across the country to join a team that offers great pay and flexible hours. The National Recruitment Campaign week will kick off with a news conference on October 22 in Phoenix.
Boulder
What: 2020 Census Jobs for Students Recruiting Event
When: October 21, 22, 23, 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: University of Colorado (UMC), 1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO
Colorado Springs
What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event
When: October 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event
When: October 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, CO
What: 2020 Census Pikes Peak Area Complete Count Committee Event
When: October 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Where: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event
When: October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: 21 C Library, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Denver
What: 2020 Census and Recruiting Information Table
When: October 21 & 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Colorado Nonprofit Association Conference, 1550 Court Place, Denver, CO
What: 2020 Census Table for Jobs
When: October 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Anderson Academic Commons at the Univ. of Denver, 2150 E. Evans Avenue, Denver, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Announcement & Fair
When: October 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Colorado Muslim Society, 2071 S. Parker, Denver, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Announcement
When: October 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Northeast Denver Islamic Center, 3400 Albion Street, Denver, CO
What: 2020 Census Jobs Informational Session
When: October 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: ResCare Workforce Services, 1200 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
What: 2020 Census Job & Opportunity Fair
When: October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Where: Denver Indian Center, 4407 Morrison Road, Denver, CO
Evergreen
What: 2020 Census Job Fair and Hiring Event
When: October 27, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Where: 1260 Bergen Parkway, Evergreen, CO
Greeley
What: 2020 Census Jobs Information at Greeley Multicultural Festival
When: October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: University of Northern Colorado, Campus Commons, 2125 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event
When: October 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Employment Services of Weld County, 315 N. 11th Avenue, Building B, Greeley, CO
What: 2020 Census Jobs Information at Salida del Sol Academy Parent Night
When: October 24, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Salida del Sol Academy, 111 E. 26th Street, Greeley, CO
Lakewood
What: Census 2020 Jobs Recruitment English/Spanish/Vietnamese Community Outreach
When: October 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: 5806 W. Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Fair and Hiring Event
When: October 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Federal Center Complex, Gate #1, Building 41 (6th Ave. West & Kipling), Lakewood, CO
Lamar
What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event
When: October 22 & 25, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Lamar Workforce Center, 405 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO
La Junta
What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event
When: October 21 – 24, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and October 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Woodruff Memorial Library, 522 Colorado Avenue, La Junta, CO
Limon
What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event
When: Oct. 21-25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Limon Memorial Library, 205 E. Avenue, Limon, CO
Littleton
What: 2020 Census Job Table for Arapahoe County
When: October 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince Street, Littleton, CO
What: 2020 Census Job Table at Arapahoe Community College
When: October 23, 2019, 9:00 am-12:00 pm
Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO
Norwood
What: Norwood Regional Job Fair
When: October 24, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: Norwood High School, 1225 W. Summit Avenue, Norwood, CO
Pueblo
What: Small Business Summit/Hiring Event
When: October 22, 2019, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Pueblo Community College Ballroom, 900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO
What: Community Resource Fair/Hiring Event
When: October 25, 2019, 2:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Where: Pueblo City-County Library District-Rawlings Branch, 4th Floor, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO
Steamboat Springs
What: Steamboat Springs Job Fair
When: October 23, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, 1280 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO
Walsenburg
What: Hiring Event in Walsenburg
When: October 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: Walsenburg Workforce Center, 201 E. 5th Street, Suite 16, Walsenburg, CO
Westminster
What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event (Broomfield Early Childhood Council)
When: October 19, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: Front Range Community College, 3645 W. 112th Ave., Westminster, CO
