U.S. Census Kicks Off National Recruitment Campaign

Friday, October 18, 2019 — The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census and is hosting multiple recruiting and hiring events for Colorado jobs next week. The events will feature information on what jobs are currently available and the requirements and duties of each job.

The Census Bureau is looking for 500,000 census takers across the country to join a team that offers great pay and flexible hours. The National Recruitment Campaign week will kick off with a news conference on October 22 in Phoenix.

Check out the listings below to find a Colorado recruiting event near you. Media should RSVP to Laurie Cipriano at laurie.a.cipriano@2020census.gov or text 720-891-2497.

Boulder

What: 2020 Census Jobs for Students Recruiting Event

When: October 21, 22, 23, 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: University of Colorado (UMC), 1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder, CO

Colorado Springs

What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event

When: October 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event

When: October 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, CO

What: 2020 Census Pikes Peak Area Complete Count Committee Event

When: October 25, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event

When: October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: 21 C Library, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs, CO

Denver

What: 2020 Census and Recruiting Information Table

When: October 21 & 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Colorado Nonprofit Association Conference, 1550 Court Place, Denver, CO

What: 2020 Census Table for Jobs

When: October 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Anderson Academic Commons at the Univ. of Denver, 2150 E. Evans Avenue, Denver, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Announcement & Fair

When: October 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Colorado Muslim Society, 2071 S. Parker, Denver, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Announcement

When: October 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Northeast Denver Islamic Center, 3400 Albion Street, Denver, CO

What: 2020 Census Jobs Informational Session

When: October 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: ResCare Workforce Services, 1200 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO

What: 2020 Census Job & Opportunity Fair

When: October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Denver Indian Center, 4407 Morrison Road, Denver, CO

Evergreen

What: 2020 Census Job Fair and Hiring Event

When: October 27, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1260 Bergen Parkway, Evergreen, CO

Greeley

What: 2020 Census Jobs Information at Greeley Multicultural Festival

When: October 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: University of Northern Colorado, Campus Commons, 2125 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event

When: October 23, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Employment Services of Weld County, 315 N. 11th Avenue, Building B, Greeley, CO

What: 2020 Census Jobs Information at Salida del Sol Academy Parent Night

When: October 24, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Salida del Sol Academy, 111 E. 26th Street, Greeley, CO

Lakewood

What: Census 2020 Jobs Recruitment English/Spanish/Vietnamese Community Outreach

When: October 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: 5806 W. Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Fair and Hiring Event

When: October 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Federal Center Complex, Gate #1, Building 41 (6th Ave. West & Kipling), Lakewood, CO

Lamar

What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event

When: October 22 & 25, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Lamar Workforce Center, 405 East Olive Street, Lamar, CO

La Junta

What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event

When: October 21 – 24, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and October 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Woodruff Memorial Library, 522 Colorado Avenue, La Junta, CO

Limon

What: 2020 Census Jobs Week Event

When: Oct. 21-25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Limon Memorial Library, 205 E. Avenue, Limon, CO

Littleton

What: 2020 Census Job Table for Arapahoe County

When: October 22, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Arapahoe County Administration Building, 5334 S. Prince Street, Littleton, CO

What: 2020 Census Job Table at Arapahoe Community College

When: October 23, 2019, 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO

Norwood

What: Norwood Regional Job Fair

When: October 24, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Norwood High School, 1225 W. Summit Avenue, Norwood, CO

Pueblo

What: Small Business Summit/Hiring Event

When: October 22, 2019, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Pueblo Community College Ballroom, 900 W. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO

What: Community Resource Fair/Hiring Event

When: October 25, 2019, 2:00p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Pueblo City-County Library District-Rawlings Branch, 4th Floor, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO

Steamboat Springs

What: Steamboat Springs Job Fair

When: October 23, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, 1280 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO

Walsenburg

What: Hiring Event in Walsenburg

When: October 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Walsenburg Workforce Center, 201 E. 5th Street, Suite 16, Walsenburg, CO

Westminster

What: 2020 Census Job Fair & Hiring Event (Broomfield Early Childhood Council)

When: October 19, 2019, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Front Range Community College, 3645 W. 112th Ave., Westminster, CO

