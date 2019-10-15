Strasburg among 3A regional softball sites this Saturday
by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor
The Strasburg Lady Indians enter the 3A softball postseason the No. 4 seed overall and will host a three-team regional on Saturday, Oct. 19. The red-and-black will play the winner of the 10 a.m. game between Cedaredge and Faith Christian at approximately 12:15 p.m. If Strasburg loses that game, another game will take place around 2:30 p.m. against the loser of the first game. The top two teams from all eight regional tournaments advance to the state tournament Oct. 25-26 at the Aurora Sports Complex.
Strasburg enters the playoffs with an overall record of 14-8, the identical record for 13th-seeded Cedaredge. Faith Christian, with an overall mark of 9-14, is the 20th seed.
OTHER REGIONALS (All have 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. games with a 2:30 p.m. contest, if necessary)
Top-seeded University, 21-2 overall, will host at Twin Rivers Park in Greeley. The other two teams are 16th-seeded LaJunta (13-10) and Patriot League rival Platte Valley (8-15), which is seeded 17th.
Basalt is the second seed with the best record in the field, 21-1 overall and 12-0 in its league play. The other two teams hosted by the Longhorns are No. 15 Lamar (13-10) and 18th-seeded Peak to Peak (12-11).
Region 3, hosted by third-seeded Brush (18-5) will also include No. 14 Fort Lupton (16-7) and 19th-seeded Delta (8-14).
Riverdale Ridge High School in Thornton will host Region 5, which will include 12th-seeded Lyons (13-10) and No. 21 Holyoke (11-10).
Despite being a higher seed at No. 6, Eaton (15-8) will play its regional at The Academy in Westminster. The Academy (16-7) is seeded 11th and will play No. 22 Gunnison (11-11) to start Saturday’s play.
Another Patriot League school in No. 7 Sterling (16-7) will also play its regional on the road in Rocky Ford despite being a higher seed. Rocky Ford (14-8), the 10th seed, will play the first game Saturday against the 23rd seed Valley (4-19).
The last of the eight regional tournaments will take place in Limon as the eighth-seeded Badgers (17-4) will also host No. 9 Montezuma-Cortez (16-5) and 24th-seeded St. Mary’s (12-11).
