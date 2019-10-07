October Marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 1 kicks off National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaboration between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to provide Americans with resources to help them be safer and more secure online.

“The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has been a leader on cybersecurity. We conduct frequent and rigorous risk assessments and monitor our elections and business filings systems to protect against threats. National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to remind Coloradans to do the same,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Here are a few simple steps you can take to set up secure systems:

Set up multi-factor authentication on your online accounts.

Create complex passwords for your online accounts, and use distinct passwords for each account.

Check your privacy setting so you know what information about you is available online.

Keep tabs on your apps – check your app permissions regularly and only keep apps you use.

Throughout the month, The Colorado Secretary of State’s office will be sharing tips to protect your systems.

