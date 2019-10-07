October Marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

| October 7, 2019

October 1 kicks off National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaboration between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to provide Americans with resources to help them be safer and more secure online.

“The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has been a leader on cybersecurity. We conduct frequent and rigorous risk assessments and monitor our elections and business filings systems to protect against threats. National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to remind Coloradans to do the same,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

Here are a few simple steps you can take to set up secure systems:

Set up multi-factor authentication on your online accounts.

Create complex passwords for your online accounts, and use distinct passwords for each account.

Check your privacy setting so you know what information about you is available online.

Keep tabs on your apps – check your app permissions regularly and only keep apps you use.

Throughout the month, The Colorado Secretary of State’s office will be sharing tips to protect your systems.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Education, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

October Marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 1 kicks off National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a collaboration between government and industry toRead More

ADULT CONGENITAL HEART ASSOCIATION’S WALK FOR 1 IN 100 COMES TO DENVER

DENVER — The Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA) will host the Denver Walk for 1Read More

  • Bennet Applauds House Passage of SAFE Banking Act

  • U.S. House of Representatives Passes Gardner-Backed SAFE Banking Act

  • USDA and the City and County of Denver Partner to Publish a Soil Survey of Denver County

  • Bennet Leads Colorado Congressional Democrats in Raising Concerns over Trump Administration Proposal to Take Food Assistance Away from 33,000 Coloradans

  • AccuWeather Special Report: 2019 US Winter Forecast

  • Colorado Climate Strikers to Protest Fracking in Broomfield

  • Colorado deer hunters: Keep an eye on your mailbox for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing letter

  • Wyoming forensics lab plays a major role in prosecuting wildlife violations in Colorado

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: