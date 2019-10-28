CSU to host Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense Nov. 5

Scientists, policymakers, industry and academic leaders will visit Colorado State University on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for a discussion on agro-defense with the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense.

The event, “Too great a thing to leave undone: defense of agriculture,” is free and open to the public, with remarks starting at 9:30 a.m. and panel discussions throughout the day until 3:15 p.m.

It will be held at the C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute on CSU’s South Campus. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Agro-defense refers to protecting the nation’s agriculture, farmers and people against the threat and potential impact of serious diseases.

The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense was established in 2014 to comprehensively assess the state of U.S. biodefense, and to issue recommendations to foster change. The Commission is co-chaired by former Senator Joe Lieberman and former Governor Tom Ridge, the first Secretary of Homeland Security.

Event participants

Participants at the event will include:

Thomas Daschle, former Senate majority leader and panel member

Kenneth Wainstein, former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush and panel member

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO, 1st District)

Tony Frank, chancellor, Colorado State University System

Alan Rudolph, vice president for research, Colorado State University

Amy Delgado, director of monitoring and modeling, Center for Epidemiology and Animal Health, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Capt. Casey Barton Behravesh, director, One Health Office, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Keith A. Roehr, state veterinarian, Colorado Department of Agriculture

“Colorado State University is among the nation’s leading institutions in protecting our agricultural industries from infectious diseases,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research. “We aim to advance our ongoing efforts in preparedness that focuses on research in surveillance and diagnosis for disease, vaccine and therapeutics treatments development and remediation to enable return to normal operations after outbreaks such as the current global crisis experienced with Africa Swine fever. The Commission’s meeting at CSU will focus on the role of land grant innovation ecosystems and public-private partnerships in addressing one of the major challenges of our day.”

This event will also be webcast; registration for the webcast is encouraged.

The Translational Medicine Institute is located at 2350 Gillette Drive in Fort Collins.

