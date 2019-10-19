Colorado Secretary of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Election and Available Resources

On October 11, 2019, Colorado’s county clerks began mailing ballots to Colorado’s registered voters for the November 5, 2019 Coordinated Election. The Colorado Secretary of State is reminding registered voters and eligible voters of the resources available and key upcoming dates.

Resources for voters:

Coloradans can update and verify voter registration or register to vote online at GoVoteColorado.com.

Coloradans can view a sample ballot online by clicking on “Find my registration” at GoVoteColorado.com. Once there, enter First Name, Last Name, Zip Code, and Birthday to see your registration. To view your sample ballot, click on “Ballot Information” and then “view my sample ballot.”

To find a ballot drop-off location or Voter Service Polling Center visit GoVoteColorado.com and enter your address into the box labeled “Where do I vote or drop off my ballot?”

Coloradans can access the 2019 Blue Book online in English and Spanish here. The Blue Book includes the text and title of each initiated or referred constitutional amendment, law, or question on the ballot as well as a summary of the measure, the major arguments for and against the measure, and a brief fiscal assessment of the measure.

Information for voters with disabilities is available here.

Key Dates:

October 11-18: Ballots are mailed out to voters, and many drop boxes begin to open.

October 28:

Voter Service and Polling centers open.

Last day to register to vote and receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election. However, eligible voters can register to vote and vote in person at any county vote center through Election Day.

Last recommended day to return your ballot by mail. After October 28, voters should return ballots by hand to a ballot drop box or vote center.

November 5: Election Day

Vote in-person at a vote center.

Register to vote in-person at a vote center.

Update your existing registration at a vote center.

For more information, Coloradans can visit GoVoteColorado.com.

