Colorado Secretary of State, in Partnership with University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, Launches Online Data Workshop

| October 25, 2019

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center, in partnership with the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado, has launched a Data Tools eLearning course to teach Coloradans how to access, interpret, and analyze public data via a step-by-step tutorial. Knowing how to access and utilize public data can help businesses with strategic planning and decision-making.

The Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center (BIC) seeks to aggregate public data and make it available to the widest audience in the most useful format. BIC and the Business Research Division of the University of Colorado have developed this online course after hosting several in-person data workshops across the state. These workshops, that connect business decision makers, economic development leaders, and entrepreneurs with public data from government agencies have been successful.

“Government should help Coloradans achieve their own American Dream. We are excited to collaborate with the University of Colorado to bring new and innovative tools to the business community,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

By the end of the new online course, participants will be able to access federal and state public data sources, and work with and analyze public data to make informed business decisions.

Colorado government agencies collect volumes of public business and economic data. This data could help businesses with strategic planning, but historically it has been in many different places and formats, making it difficult for most businesses to use. The Secretary of State’s office works with local, state and federal government agencies to aggregate and publish data publicly, and develops tools to make this data more useful to business decision-makers.

The course is available and free to use on the Secretary of State’s Tutorials and Training site: https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/info_center/training.html#bic.

 

